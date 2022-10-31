MACHIAS — The crash that claimed a Cuba girl’s life over the weekend is still under investigation.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Monday that deputies were called to the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash at 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the town of Machias. Deputies said a vehicle appeared to go out of control at a sharp intersection, left the roadway and struck a tree.
A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies announced, but they did not release the name of the victim. Cuba-Rushford Central School District officials and a GoFundMe campaign identified the deceased as Julia Horton, a junior at Cuba-Rushford. School district officials announced the death on Sunday, indicating two other students were injured in the crash.
Deputies said two other occupants were listed in critical condition. Other occupants received minor injuries.
Citing an ongoing investigation, deputies did not release other information, including the identity of the driver, how many people were in the vehicle or even on what road the crash occurred.
Times Herald records indicate Horton was a Cuba resident and an honor roll student.
A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses was underway Sunday afternoon, with more than 60 people donating to it by press time.
