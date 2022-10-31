Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office patch

MACHIAS — The crash that claimed a Cuba girl’s life over the weekend is still under investigation.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Monday that deputies were called to the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash at 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the town of Machias. Deputies said a vehicle appeared to go out of control at a sharp intersection, left the roadway and struck a tree.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social