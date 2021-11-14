Cattaraugus County sheriff warns of fraud calls
LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several complaints regarding fraudulent phone calls, in which the caller claims to be working for Amazon.com.
The caller may indicate that there is a problem with a recent order, or some other issue with the customer’s account, and will ask for personal identifying information. The phone number(s) involved in these fraudulent calls may appear to be a local phone number.
The sheriff’s office would like to remind the public to never share personal identifying information, including credit card information, social security numbers, user names, passwords or any other personal identifying information over the phone or via email.