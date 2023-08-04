Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office chaplain attends national seminar

LITTLE VALLEY — Chaplain David C. Piatt of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office attended the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) 50th annual training seminar, held July 17-21 at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix.
Basic, enrichment, liaison officer training courses and advanced training courses were offered to those in attendance.
The week’s events included ICPC’s annual memorial service, a tribute honoring all law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between May 16, 2022, and May 15, 2023, as well as a remembrance of ICPC chaplains who passed during the preceding year.
Piatt is shown with Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb.
ICPC will celebrate its 51st annual training seminar July 15-19, 2024, at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown in Pittsburgh, Pa.