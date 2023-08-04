Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office chaplain attends national seminar

Chaplain David C. Piatt (left) of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is congratulated by Sheriff Tim Whitcomb on his completion of the Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) 50th annual training seminar in Phoenix.

 Provided

LITTLE VALLEY — Chaplain David C. Piatt of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office attended the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) 50th annual training seminar, held July 17-21 at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix.

Basic, enrichment, liaison officer training courses and advanced training courses were offered to those in attendance.

The week’s events included ICPC’s annual memorial service, a tribute honoring all law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between May 16, 2022, and May 15, 2023, as well as a remembrance of ICPC chaplains who passed during the preceding year.

Piatt is shown with Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb.

ICPC will celebrate its 51st annual training seminar July 15-19, 2024, at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown in Pittsburgh, Pa.

 

Tags

Local & Social