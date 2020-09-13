LITTLE VALLEY — A 77-year-old woman is the fifth Cattaraugus County resident to die as the result of COVID-19 complications.
The county Department of Health reported the death in a press release on Sunday. It is the first death, officially due to COVID-19 complications reported in the county since the end of May.
"She was a 77-year-old female who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment," the department said in the press statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to her family and the entire Cattaraugus County community."
Meanwhile on Sunday, the health department was notified of three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents — pushing the county's total to 200 since the pandemic began.
Allegany County reported no new cases over the weekend.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 17 as there are 178 residents who have recovered from the vijrus.
The 198th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. He reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed fever and shortness of breath.
The man was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and his test results Friday indicated that he was positive.
The 199th confirmed case is a young male resident who lives in the northeast quadrant of the county with no significant travel history. He reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently develop congestion and was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
His test result on Saturday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 200th confirmed case is a female resident of the southwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed cough, sore throat, congestion, loss of taste and smell and was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Her test result Saturday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
Health officials reiterate that any residents who experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider (avoid going directly to an urgent care facility or the emergency room before calling).
Any resident interested in getting a swab test can call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
Cattaraugus County has continued the state of emergency, implemented in the spring since the onset of the pandemic, through Oct. 10.
Howard V. VanRensselaer, chairman of the County Legislature, signed the extension of the state of emergency "for the purpose of procuring goods and services, and to render all required and available assistance to municipalities and school districts that is vital to the security, well-being, and health and safety of the citizens of Cattaraugus County."
Allegany County remained Sunday at 98 total confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 94 residents recovered and one death to date.
County health officials reported 66 residents in guarantine/isolation, while a total of 833 residents have undergone the precautionary travel quarantine.