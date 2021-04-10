Cattaraugus County school districts will receive $211.9 million in state aid under the 2021-22 state budget approved Wednesday.
That is an increase from $196.9 million received by the county’s 12 school districts in the 2020-21 year just ended. Total school aid was up $15 million.
The state budget, passed earlier this week, includes $29.5 billion for schools, an increase of $3 billion, or 11.3%. It includes a 7% increase in foundation aid, which is more flexible for school districts.
There’s also $13 billion in federal COVID-19 related funding for schools.
In addition, county schools will receive an additional $45.3 million from the American Rescue Plan and $14.5 million in earlier federal COVID-19 relief aid from the Economic Relief Plan.
County school districts received $140 million in foundation aid in the state budget, an increase of $5.9 million over last year.
New York State, which had pre-empted schools’ COVID-19 aid from the federal government last year, were barred from doing that this time. Last year’s “pandemic adjustment” amounted to $4.5 million the school districts did not receive.
The Olean City School District is scheduled to receive $28.3 million in state aid this coming year, a 7% increase. Foundation aid increased $704,000, or 3.7%. The 2021-22 foundation aid for Olean tops $19.3 million.
In addition, the city school district will get $2.8 million from the COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan from December 2020 and $6.4 million from the recently-enacted American Rescue Plan.
Use of the funds is expected to be discussed at upcoming Olean Board of Education meetings. Superintendent Rick Moore’s office did not reply to a phone message seeking comment.
The Allegany-Limestone Central School District is expecting a 6% state aid increase to $17.34 million. Foundation aid is up 4.8% to more than $10.4 million.
That does not include more than $4.2 million in federal relief aid — $1 million from the Economic Relief Plan and $3.2 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Portville Central School is getting a 13.4% overall state aid increase to $13.8 million, including an 11.4% increase in foundation aid to $9.3 million.
The Portville schools are also in line for more than $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds — almost $900,000 from the Economic Relief Plan and $3.1 million from the American Rescue Plan.
And in Hinsdale, the school district will see a 5% increase in state education aid to more than $8 million. That includes a 3% increase in foundation aid to $5.4 million.
Hinsdale will also be getting more than $2.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding — $464,000 from the Economic Relief Plan and $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan.
The Salamanca City Central School District will receive a 4.4% increase in total state aid to $23.5 million. That includes a 4% increase in foundation aid to $16 million.
The district will also receive more than $7.2 million in federal funds — $1.6 million from the Economic Relief Plan and $5.6 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Other county school districts’ state aid totals and federal COVID-19 funding follow:
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Total state aid $20 million, up 7.7%; foundation aid $11.3 million, up 3%. Federal COVID-19 funding (combined) $4.4 million.
• Ellicottville — Total state aid $4.2 million, up 9.3%; foundation aid $2.9 million, up 4.4%. Federal COVID-19 funding $933,000.
• Franklinville — Total state aid $15.6 million, up 9.3%; foundation aid of $9.7 million is up 3%. Federal COVID-19 funding $3.5 million.
• Gowanda — Total state aid $20 million, up 7.4%; foundation aid of $18.6 million is up 3.4%. Federal COVID-19 funding $6.3 million.
• Pioneer — Total state aid $42.1 million, up 9.4%; foundation aid $27.6 million, up 5.2%. Federal COVID-19 funding $10.2 million.
• Randolph — Total state aid $13.6 million, up 4.4%; foundation aid $9.5 million, up 3%. Federal COVID-19 funding $5.4 million.
• West Valley — Total state aid$5 million, up 9.1%; foundation aid of $3.4 million up 3%. Federal COVID-19 funding $1.5 million.