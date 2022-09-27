Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County, the city of Salamanca and Salamanca City Central School District each received its share of Seneca gaming funds from the state on schedule last month.

The quarterly payment of $1.24 million was divided among the three according to an agreed upon formula that covers the amount of property taxes lost when a Native American purchases property on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory, includes most of the city of Salamanca.

