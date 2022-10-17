OLEAN — With 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, Cattaraugus County has seen 377 cases and four deaths so far this month.
There have been more than 23,000 recorded cases of the coronavirus reported in the county since March 2020. There were 183 active cases as of Monday.
Cases this month have ranged from a low of eight on Sunday to 57 on Oct. 11, according to the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
There were 852 cases reported in September, making it the fourth-worst month this year in terms of the number of cases. There were also seven deaths last month. This past January had the record number of COVID-19 cases at 4,739. After that came May with 1,434 cases and February with 1,161 cases. There were 411 cases in March, 740 in April, 479 in June, 383 in July and 802 in August.
There have been 153 cases this month in the southeast part of the county including Olean. The pandemic toll in this part of the county totals 10,717 or 46.1% of all cases.
Other areas include 4,715 in the southwest where there have been 104 cases this month, 4,560 in the northeast where there have been 61 cases this month and 3,248 in the northwest where there have been 57 cases this month.
There have been 12,060 reports of women with COVID-19 and 11,180 men.
Of those testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 15 were vaccinated and three were unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated are still less likely to become seriously ill or become hospitalized or die from COVID-19.
The health department is offering the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster which is designed to prevent infection by the Omicron variant’s sub-variants — particularly BA.4 and BA.5 — as well as earlier COVID-19 strains.
Several upcoming influenza vaccine clinics will also be administering COVID-19 vaccine and boosters. Check the county’s website for other dates and times and register at www.cattco.org.
On Thursday, the county Health Department offices in Salamanca will hold a vaccine clinic from 2-6 p.m.
On Oct. 25, influenza and COVID-19 vaccine will be administered from 2-6 p.m. at the Little Valley American Legion.
Oct. 27, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be administered from 2-6 p.m. at the Ellicottville American Legion.
Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Jamestown Community College on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Just 43,802 residents, or 57.5% of county residents have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 53.5% of those people or 23,531 residents have got at least one booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker.
The county’s positivity for the seven days through Oct. 13 was 14.96%, up 2.57% over the previous seven-day period.
There were 104 cases in the seven days through Oct. 13, a 9.47% increase over the previous seven days.
The county’s community rate remains low, 122.18 per 100,000 population.