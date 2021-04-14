OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,073.
There were 17 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Tuesday.
Sixteen of the new cases were women and 13 were men. There have now been 2,712 cases involving women and men have had 2,361 cases.
Health department staff are also following 195 active cases, 446 people in contact quarantine and 3 in travelers quarantine.
The daily positivity Wednesday was 2.9%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.4% and the 14-day average was 3.2%, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director.
Fourteen of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, where there have now been a total of 2,783 cases. There were six new cases in the southwest, where there are a total of 779 cases; six new cases in the northeast, where there are now 910 cases and three new cases in the northwest, where there have been 601 cases.
In his daily update on COVID-19 vaccinations, Watkins said there are 16,562 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 23,844, or 30% of the population with at least one vaccination.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.