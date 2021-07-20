Weather Alert

...Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Today and this Evening... A cold front poised over southern Ontario during the midday will push south this afternoon and evening. Since the bulk of today will feature plenty of sunshine over our region...our airmass will become quite unstable and thus favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop along and ahead of the front. The strongest thunderstorm activity will likely impact the Thousand Islands region after 3 PM...then as the broken line of showers and storms push south...they will cross the counties lining the south shore of Lake Ontario as well as the remainder of the North Country after 5 PM. The activity is then forecast to weaken somewhat as it makes its way further south into the Southern Tier by nightfall. The greatest threat with the expected convection will be damaging straight line winds and possibly some hail. Given the recent significant rains...our wet antecedent conditions will enhance the risk for localized flooding from downpours with the thunderstorm activity. This risk may be minimized by the steady...progressive nature of the storms. Stay tuned to your favorite source of National Weather Service information for updated forecasts...statements and possible severe weather watches.