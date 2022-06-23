LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus County Legislature redistricting plan introduced Wednesday reduces the number of county lawmakers from 17 to 15.
The redistricting plan, sponsored by Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, also cuts the number of districts from eight to five.
The plan was introduced for immediate consideration and a public hearing on the plan was set for July 27 at 5:03 p.m. The plan has not been reviewed by committees.
The City of Olean would be included in a four-legislator District 5 with the towns of Olean, Portville and Hinsdale. It would have 21,435 residents or 5,385 people for each legislator.
Other proposed districts are:
District 1: Towns of Dayton, Leon, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia; Villages of Cattaraugus, Gowanda and South Dayton; and the Cattaraugus Territory with a total of 9,915 residents and two legislators each representing 4,957 people.
District 2: Ellicottville (town and village); Franklinville (town and village); Towns of Ashford, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Machias and Yorkshire; Village of Delevan; and the Oil Springs Reservation with 20,192 residents and 5,048 residents for each of four legislators.
District 3: Little Valley (town and village); Salamanca (town and city); and Towns of Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph and South Valley with 14,986 residents and three legislators each representing 4,995 people.
District 4: Allegany (town and village); and Towns of Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House with 10,514 residents and two legislators each representing 5,257 residents.
Republicans control the legislature 16-1. The lone Democrat is Minority Leader David Koch of Salamanca.
The last time the county was redistricted was in 2011 when the legislature was reduced from 21 seats to the current 17.
The current districts will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2023. Next year, candidates would run in the new districts.
IN OTHER ACTION, legislators:
• Appropriated nearly $750,000 from the fund balance to pay for rising gasoline and diesel costs in the Public Works Department.
• Introduced a local law on salaries of certain county officers and new salary grades. A public hearing will be held July 27.
• Granted 14% increase to management and confidential employees for 2022, with no increases through 2026. Part-time officers were similarly granted a 15% increase in 2022.
• Authorized a $400,000 grant through the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal for the repair and replacement of wells and septic systems.
• A $300,000 grant application from the county Health Department to Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western New York for Veggie Wheels Rolls into Rural Communities program. It will include mobile distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables to communities.
• Accepted $638,160 from the state Department of Transportation for the Pave Our Potholes program from June 22, 2022 to April 1, 2023.
• Agreed to pay the City of Olean $25,000 to provide transportation on the city’s OATS Bus to people eligible for Social Services aid.
• Appointed John S. Stahley to the Jamestown Community College Regional Board of Trustees for a seven-year term to expire June 30, 2029.