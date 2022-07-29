Coronavirus

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday reported the first COVID-19 death of a county resident in a month.

The death of a 75-year-old woman from respiratory complications caused by the coronavirus was the county’s 256th death since April 2020, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social