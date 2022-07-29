OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday reported the first COVID-19 death of a county resident in a month.
The death of a 75-year-old woman from respiratory complications caused by the coronavirus was the county’s 256th death since April 2020, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported.
The last deaths were reported on June 29, when three residents succumbed to COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level in Cattaraugus County remains low, along with much of the rest of New York state.
The New York City area and Long Island are in the high range and another 15 counties have a medium community level of the virus.
“It’s still around, although there is a low community level of the virus,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald on Friday.
With low public testing, Watkins believes there may be a lot of cases going undetected. There were fewer than 600 tests administered in the last weekly reporting period. Most at-home test results are never reported and are not included in the health department’s daily COVID-19 totals. The widely-distributed test kits have produced 2,387 positive results this year.
The monitoring of Olean's wastewater system “indicates there is still a lot of shedding of the virus being picked up,” Watkins said.
So far in July, there have been 350 cases, an average of about 12 cases a day in Cattaraugus County.
There were 4,739 cases in January, 1,161 in February, 411 in March, 740 in April, 1,434 in May, 479 in June and 350 in July with two days to go until the end of the month.
More from this section
The newest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker for the week ending Thursday shows a positivity of 11.3%, down about 1%. There were 66 cases in the week ending Wednesday, up 10 from the previous week. Watkins said six people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Olean General Hospital.
The number of cases in the week ending Thursday was 86.7 per 100,000, while the 8.2 per 100,000 hospitalization rate was 8.2 per 100,000. That number remains low, Watkins said.
There have been 90 new cases this week: 13 on Sunday, 18 on Monday, 14 on Tuesday, 17 on Wednesday, 21 on Thursday and 16 on Friday.
Watkins said the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 is believed to be responsible for most new cases of the coronavirus.
Most new cases of COVID-19 involve people who are vaccinated. For example, of the 16 new cases on Friday, all but one had been vaccinated. There are now 110 active cases.
The BA.5 subvariant can penetrate the antibodies produced by vaccine and boosters or natural immunity, Watkins explained. Those who are vaccinated and boosted, however, are less likely to develop a severe cases of COVID-19, require hospitalization or die.
“We have been able to deal with the coronavirus,” Watkins said when asked for his assessment of where the county is now in terms of the pandemic. “We are beginning to learn how to live with COVID-19. It is going to be around for a while.”
Watkins advised: “Be careful and be vigilant, we still have COVID-19. We have the tools to deal with it.”
The health department will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 6 months and older at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus on Aug. 6. Details are on the county website.
For people who test positive, Watkins said they should contact their primary care physician and ask for a prescription for an antiviral drug for COVID-19.