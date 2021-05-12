OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported another resident’s death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 16 new cases.
The health department reported a 50-year-old male suffering from COVID-19 developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness. It was the 102nd death of a county resident from the coronavirus since April 23, 2020.
The new cases reported Wednesday pushed the total to 5,559 people.
The daily positive was 1.5%, the seven-day rolling average was 3% and the 14-day average was 3.3%
There are 12 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 131 active cases and 705 in contact quarantine.
Ten of the new cases were women, who now represent 2,995 of the total. Six of the new cases were men, who now total 2,592 of the cases.
The northeast corner of the county had eight cases, or half of the new cases in the county. There have now been 1,056 cases in the northeast, second only to the southeast part of the county in cases and deaths. There were seven new cases in the southeast, where the total is now 2,995 and one in the southwest where there are now 842 cases. The northwest part of the county had no new cases and stands at 666 for a second straight day.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said there are now 23,215 people who have completed their vaccine series. There are 27,201 people with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Watkins said that means 44.9% of the 18 and older population and 35.4% of the entire population has at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
