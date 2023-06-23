More than $7 million in federal transportation aid will come to Cattaraugus County to help plan a 52-mile trail from Springville to Hinsdale.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday a $7 million grant for the county through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program will help to complete the planning, preparation, and design of the Southern Tier Trail.
“The Southern Tier Trail will help increase access to the natural beauty of Western New York, giving a breath of fresh air to our downtowns with much desired boost for outdoor tourism,” said Schumer. “This rail-trail, primarily along what was once one of the central economic corridors of the old Buffalo-Pittsburgh rail will help hike up much needed economic growth for scenic rural communities across Western New York."
Gillibrand said the funding will allow New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the beauty Western New York has to offer.
"I am proud to have worked to secure the funding for this project and will continue to advocate for Western New York to receive the federal resources it needs to thrive," she said.
The funding will be used for planning and design work along the 52-mile route from the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail in Erie County south to Salamanca, then east to Olean and north to Hinsdale to the current southern terminus of the Genesee Valley Greenway.
The GVG connects the area to Rochester along roughly the same route as the Genesee Valley Canal built in the mid-19th century. The Greenway is connected at its northern end to the Empire State Trail, which leads from Buffalo to Albany and south to New York City.
Also part of the connection plan is the existing Allegheny River Valley Trail in Olean and Allegany. A 200-foot section was added to the trail in 2022 to connect North 12th Street to the trail, and city officials are planning another extension along Wayne Street and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad to North Union Street.
The city received almost $500,000 for the work in June 2022, and officials reported earlier this month that engineering work should be done this year for construction in 2024.
The county is working with GObike Buffalo, a nonprofit, on the project, and Alta Design has completed a feasibility study on the project.
Among the findings, the study indicated 23 projects along the route to extend or enhance existing trails along the 80.1-mile route from Lackawanna to Hinsdale, the majority of which will run through Cattaraugus County. A total of 24 trailheads and access points are identified, and officials hope to have 94% of the route off of roads.
Equestrian and snowmobile access will be maintained in the southern portion of the trail.
Initial construction estimates reported in 2020 were in excess of $100 million to complete the project as envisioned.
Howard VanRensselaer, chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature, said the increase in tourism will be an exciting boost to the businesses along the trail corridor.
"It is a great opportunity to bring in a new outdoor tourism destination to our county that will be a catalyst for community revitalization for our small communities here," he said.
Norm Marsh, chair of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Development and Agriculture Committee, added, “The RAISE grant is a tremendous step forward for the Cattaraugus County trail system in connecting larger systems in the region."
Justin Booth, executive director at GObike Buffalo, said his organization has been collaborating with Cattaraugus County along with the towns and villages throughout the corridor to make the trail a reality.
"Throughout this process, residents and stakeholders consistently expressed a desire for the trail to support active transportation as well as recreation — creating a safe space for people of all ages and abilities to safely walk and bicycle within their communities," he said.