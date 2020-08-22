LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County will begin its first online property auction at noon.
The sale of 80 properties the county foreclosed on this year for nonpayment of back property taxes is being conducted online due to coronavirus concerns.
Twenty of the properties are in the city of Olean. The rest are spread out across the county. The properties are listed on the county website, cattco.org. Almost half are vacant land.
“I prefer the one-day auction,” said County Treasurer Joseph G. Keller.
Today’s online auction of foreclosed properties is being conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International. It starts at noon and goes until 10 a.m. Sept. 8. The 80 properties include residential, commercial and vacant land properties, Keller said.
The treasurer said 10 or more properties were still being occupied. That number is down to three or four now, Keller said Thursday.
“They were not evicted,” he emphasized. Most were tenants. “They realized they were in a house owned by the county that was being put up for auction.”
Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said deputies have served notices to vacate on as many as 15 residences, however those notices are not eviction orders.
Under state executive order evictions over money are still not permitted, Whitcomb said.
“We have not physically evicted anyone,” Whitcomb stressed. “We’re not going to evict anyone without a court order approved by the county attorney.”
The sheriff said his office hasn’t had to physically evict anyone in about 10 years.
The properties represent more than $446,000 in unpaid county, town or city and school taxes. The county pays unpaid town, city and school property taxes and recoups the money from foreclosure proceedings, which begin after two years of unpaid taxes. By the time the properties are auctioned, a third year of unpaid school taxes are due.
Previously, Keller and other county officials administered the property auction. Three years ago, Keller turned to Auctions International to handle the auction, which many other county treasurers were already doing.
“We used to run the show, but they do 99% of the work now and charge a 6% buyer’s premium,” Keller said
The Cattaraugus County Land Bank took eight properties from the foreclosure list with plans to demolish five that were more blighted, and rehabilitate three for sale to new owners, Keller noted.
“We think this auction format is going to work well,” Keller said. “We have made special accommodations available for those without access to computers and internet so they may participate in the auction as well. And because the auction is open through Sept. 8, 2020, there is adequate time for potential buyers to evaluate properties prior to bidding.”
“This is the new normal for now,” states R.J. Klisiewicz, operations manager for Auctions International. “This online only auction platform and process offers Cattaraugus County the best possible alternative to achieve the same results of a successful live real estate auction while keeping all who are involved safe.”
To participate in the online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to download both are on the Auctions International website.
Once completed, potential bidders must mail their packet (and required documentation) to: Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Road, East Aurora, NY 14052. Packets must be received by September 4, 2020 or they will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions.
For further information and links to the full property information booklets including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit wwwcattco.org. and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com.
