After watching much of the coverage of the 13 votes for Speaker of the House this week, Cattaraugus County political leaders agreed on one thing Friday afternoon — it was frustrating.
After 12 votes over three days, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California had been unable to get a group of 21 hardline conservatives to join with the rest of the 90% of the Republican Conference to elect him speaker.
On the 13th vote late Friday afternoon, McCarthy’s supporters were able to peel more than a dozen “Never Kevins” from that list and he came up short again.
The House then adjourned until 10 p.m. when a vote would be taken that McCarthy believed he would be elected speaker.
It was the longest Congress has gone without a speaker since before the Civil War.
In a statement issued late Friday, Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy said he was encouraged by progress made on the third day of voting for the speaker.
“This has been a long week and we are all anxious to get this wrapped up so we can start delivering on our promises to the American people," Langworthy said. "I’m encouraged by the progress that we’ve made with the majority in both sides negotiating in good faith to get the best result for the people. That’s what this is about at the end of the day, and I’m hopeful this will be resolved this evening.”
Langworthy could be seen talking to other congressmen-elect during breaks between votes on the CSPAN television feeds. They are not congressmen until they are sworn in — after the speaker is elected.
Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Mark Heberling said Langworthy, the former state GOP chairman, has pledged to support McCarthy for speaker.
Asked to comment on the numeous votes for speaker, Heberling said, “I’m speechless.”
While he hadn’t heard from Langworthy yet, Heberling said, “He’s a freshman congressman and he wants to get to work. It’s the job of a lifetime representing all these people and he wants to get to work as soon as possible.”
He said he imagined Langworthy too was frustrated at not being able to do the people’s work.
Is it hurting the GOP brand?
“I don’t know,” Heberling replied. “It’s close. It’s a case of the tail wagging the dog. It’s frustrating.”
Heberling added: “Once they get through this, they will be stronger. We should be a united front and move forward. Hopefully they will work together and come out stronger.”
Democratic Party Chairman Frank Peglisi went a little further than his Republican counterpart.
Not only were the multiple votes for Speaker of the House frustrating, they were “an embarrassment” for McCarthy and the Republican Conference, which had two months since the November election to prepare.
All 212 Democratic members of the House were united in their support of Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York over all 13 ballots, Puglisi noted.
“I think it’s an embarrassment,” Puglisi said. “People might not like Nancy Pelosi, but this shows she was a great speaker, a keen politician who knows how to count votes.”
Puglisi also questioned how effective a speaker McCarthy would be with all he had to give up to the Freedom Caucus wing of House Republicans.
“Republican or Democrat, Congress has to work,” Puglisi said. “This needs to end soon. We need to have a functioning Congress. If the House isn’t working, nothing is going to get done.”
Puglisi said he wasn’t sure how the Republican-led Congress could pass a federal budget or raise the debt ceiling.
The Associated Press reported Friday that McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to supporters in dramatic votes, making gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a historic standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.
The switched votes from conservative holdouts, including the chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus, put McCarthy closer to seizing the gavel for the new Congress — but not yet able. Republicans voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. to try again.
“I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all,” McCarthy told reporters.
The turnaround came after McCarthy agreed to many of the detractors' demands — including the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.
AP reported that even if McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and constantly under the threat of being booted by his detractors.
The showdown that has stymied the new Congress came against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which shook the country when a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying the Republican’s 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.