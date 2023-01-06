McCarthy in Congress

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stands Friday as he is nominated for a 12th time in the House chamber as members meet for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington.

 Associated Press

After watching much of the coverage of the 13 votes for Speaker of the House this week, Cattaraugus County political leaders agreed on one thing Friday afternoon — it was frustrating.

After 12 votes over three days, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California had been unable to get a group of 21 hardline conservatives to join with the rest of the 90% of the Republican Conference to elect him speaker.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social