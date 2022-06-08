LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved nearly $1.36 million in bids from this past weekend’s 2022 property tax auction.
County Treasurer Matt Keller said the county’s tax involvement in the 51 properties was $404,202, leaving a profit of $955,375.
The highest bid was $381,100 for a property at 5338 Bryant Hill Road in the town of Ellicottville where the county was owed $23,748 in unpaid taxes.
Twenty-one of the properties were in the city of Olean, with a house at 231 N. Third St., bringing a winning bid of $43,500, with $9,884 in unpaid county taxes.
The county previously set aside several properties for the Cattaraugus County Landbank, which will either fix them up and sell them, demolish blighted properties and sell the land to neighbors or demolish a property for the buyer to build a new home.
Legislators approved a five-year contract with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Employees of the Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000.
The contract calls for a 15% increase retroactive to Jan. 1. The years 2023-2026 will not include any raises. There will be changes to the health plan and contributions during this time.
Legislators also approved a resolution recognizing and congratulating valedictorians and salutatorians across the county.
A $53,500 contract was approved with Edgewater Resources, St. Joseph, Mich., for planning and engineering consulting services at the county-operated Onoville Marina Park. The one-year contract is retroactive to June 1.
The infrastructure at the marina on the Allegheny Reservoir is decades old and in need of repair or reconstruction.
A contract with the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for $35,286 was also approved by legislators. It will fund the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program for the county’s Department of Emergency Services.
The county’s Department of Community Services Mental Health Clinic will receive $264,287 in Intergovernmental Transfer Funds from the state after receipt of $132,143 from the county.
Legislators also approved a resolution approving a $1,575,425 bid from CATCO Inc., Alden for construction of Leon Bridge 40 on Dredge Road over Conewango Creek.