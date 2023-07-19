MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series continues Thursday, July 27 with a presentation of popular tavern music from the 18th century by musician and historian Ron Cary.
The program, titled “18th Century Tavern Music of the Niagara Frontier,” will include songs of love, the countryside, soldiers and war, the sea and outlaws as well as drinking songs and bawdy ballads.
Cary is an accomplished singer and guitarist, holding degrees in musical education from Syracuse University and SUNY Buffalo. He is the deputy historian for Niagara County and was previously employed for 40 years as a music teacher in the North Tonawanda City School District.
While involved as a reenactor at Old Fort Niagara for nearly two decades, Cary researched and developed the persona of an 18th century itinerant tavern singer. His presentation will include period songs with their meanings, including past and present versions; discussions of clothing and fashion; and explanations of the musical performance practices of the past.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and take place under an event tent on the museum’s lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encourages to bring their own chairs. The Summer at the Stone House series is free and open to the public.
For those unable to attend, Summer at the Stone House programs are live-streamed on the museum’s YouTube channel. A link to the live stream will be posted on the museum Facebook page closer to the time of the event.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16. For more information, visit cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.