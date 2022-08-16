SANBORN073.jpg

MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum’s annual “Summer at the Stone House” event series will conclude its 2022 season Aug. 25 with a presentation by an expert in genealogical research.

The talk, titled “Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps for Genealogy,” will be given by Jeanette Sheliga, an educator, blogger, lecturer and librarian from Lockport.

Jeanette Sheliga

Jeanette Sheliga

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social