FRANKLINVILLE — A town of Lyndon man accused of a hate crime at a Buffalo protest in August told prosecutors this week he will not appear in court for the case.
Michael Cremen, 47, is believed to have written an email earlier this week notifying authorities that he would not attend any court proceeding with anyone wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.
"I will not be compelled by any means to violate my conscience, therefore I will not wear a mask to any court proceeding or attend any court proceeding in which any person involved is wearing a face mask," Flynn quoted the email.
"If you do issue a warrant for my arrest, it is unlawful and please understand that anyone that approaches my person, wife or property, especially armed, wearing a badge and or face mask, I consider to be a very dangerous threat to my life. And my lord will severely punish those in violation of his order of protection over my life."
A Buffalo judge declined to issue a bench warrant on Friday, instead setting a new appearance date of Wednesday.
Cremen could not be reached for comment by the Times Herald, but told Buffalo media outlets earlier this week that he authored the email, that the incident on Hertel Avenue was a “setup” and that he is originally from Buffalo.
Flynn was critical of Cremen’s email, including what the prosecutor believed was a veiled threat to law enforcement.
“I’m concerned for public safety — for him and anyone around him,” Flynn said during a press conference. “I want that known publicly to every law enforcement agency.”
In a video posted to social media, Cremen appeared to shout race-based obscenities while wielding a knife during an exchange Aug. 28 with protesters in North Buffalo as city police sat in vehicles nearby while not engaging with either side.
Cremen was charged several days later following distribution of the video.
He was issued an appearance ticket in connection to a felony menacing charge — upgraded from a misdemeanor as prosecutors alleged it was a hate crime — as well as other charges of criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.
Cattaraugus County property records indicate Cremen moved to the Lyndon area after purchasing property in 2012.
A request for further comment from the district attorney’s office was not returned.