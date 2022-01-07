LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will use $5.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to cover the costs of improvements to the Franklinville water and sewer systems for the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant.
Last year, the county legislature voted to help pay for the water and wastewater projects by borrowing the money. Wednesday’s resolution rescinded the earlier resolution with its vague revenue stream and set aside $5.8 million from American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the water and sewer improvements.
The county was notified last year it would receive more than $14 million in American Rescue Plan funding over two years.
Great Lakes Cheese officials announced Sept. 15 that the company will construct an 846,000-square-foot plant off Route 98 near the Franklinville-Farmersville town line to replace its existing Cuba facility.
County lawmakers voted last year to make $400,000 available for site studies designed to show it was a shovel-ready site.
Great Lakes Cheese had planned to build at another Allegany County site, but pulled the plug on that plan in June due to problems acquiring a Belvidere site and extending power lines.
When Jason Schwab, a Freedom dairy farmer who owns the 200-acre Franklinville/Farmersville site, offered to sell his property, the cheese company expressed interest. It was close to its existing workforce in Cuba and its milk supply.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism and county legislators helped shepherd the studies and met with utilities and state regulators to pave the way for the cheese plant.
The importance of 500 jobs in Cattaraugus County — including the 230 existing jobs at Cuba which pay more than $50,000 a year plus benefits — was the focus from the start.
By doubling the size of the plant and its workforce, the cheese company will also be doubling its purchase of milk from local dairy farmers to 4 million gallons a day. That translates into about 600 local agriculture jobs.
The entire 17-member county legislature co-sponsored the resolution which notes the two-year construction phase which will begin this spring, will generate $393 million in goods and services in Western New York.
Once it is fully operational in late 2024, the facility is expected to generate $910 million in goods and services in the region.
The company has negotiated a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the Industrial Development Agency that includes $23 million in sales tax exemptions for building materials, $5.6 million exemption for the mortgage recording fee and $125 million in savings from a payment in lieu of taxes agreement.
IN OTHER ACTION:
• Legislators approved 2021-22 snowmobile club funding, including Ashford Snowmobile Club, Inc., $10,812.00; Elibomwons, Inc., Randolph, $26,364.00; Enchanted Mountains Border Riders Snowmobile Club, Inc., Westons Mills, $4,032.00; Franklinville Snow Sled Club, Inc., $24,696.00; Portville Snowmobile Club, Inc., $11,760.00; Snow Bounders, Inc., Cattaraugus, — $43,500.00; Southern Tier Snow Drifters, Inc., Springville, $8,820.00; Tri-County Drift Hoppers, Inc., Sandusky, $13,440.00; and Western New York Snowmobile Club of Boston, Inc., $4,452.00.
• Lawmakers divided $159,966 for tourism promotion in the county: Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, $91,181; Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Inc., $46,390; and Seneca Salamanca Area Chamber of Commerce, $22,395.
• Contracts with the SPCA in Cattaraugus County for $135,000 and with the Empire Animal Rescue Society for $50,000 were approved, while the county contracted with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County for $223,599, including funding for the Southwestern New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Initiative.
• A public hearing was set for 5 p.m. Jan. 26 on the proposed renewal of the county’s 5% bed tax.
• The Olean Times Herald was designated the official newspaper of the Republican and Democratic parties.