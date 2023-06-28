LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers recognized Angelina Napoleon, the Allegany-Limestone athlete who set a national record this month in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.
Vice Chairman Andrew Burr called Angelina, her parents and coach to the front of the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber Wednesday congratulating the just-graduated senior for setting the steeplechase record for women under 20.
Burr presented her with a copy of the resolution.
Joining Angelina in front of the county legislators were her father and mother, Christopher and Melanie Napoleon, and her track coach Kathy Stamets.
Angelina took first place in the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the New Balance Nationals June 17 in Philadelphia with a time of 6:19:53, giving her the best three times in steeplechase history.
In June 2022, she set a 2,000-meter steeplechase record by running 6:24:32. Another runner broke that record in May, but Angelina took it back on May 27 by posting a time of 6:18:41.
The legislators stood and applauded her as Burr commended Angelina for her hard work and determination in bringing the record home to Cattaraugus County.
The Gowanda Panthers girls softball team was also recognized for winning the 2023 New York State Class C Championship.
They won the title June 10 with a 6-4 triumph over SS Seward Institute of Florida, N.Y., in Orange County, at Moriches Sports Complex on Long Island.
Coach Gerard Capozzi and team members Ella Luther, Holland Browning, Jada Geiger and Kailyn Farner received a standing ovation from legislators as they received a copy of the resolution from Burr.
In other matters, legislators registered their opposition to Senate and Assembly bills to have local elections on even-numbered years. The bills were approved by state lawmakers, but have not yet been signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The resolution, sponsored by Burr and Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, states “this change would place candidates from local elections at the end of the ballots, below those running for federal and state office elections, which would draw voter attention to the federal and state issues and overshadow local issues.”
Also, the resolution states, “this legislation was passed with no public hearing, no engagement with local elections commissioners and other stakeholders and opts out the largest municipality, New York City, from having to comply.”
Legislators authorized the legislature chairman to execute grant documents with the U.S. Department of Transportation for $7 million for the Cattaraugus County Southern Tier Trails Project.
It would connect the Erie/Cattaraugus Rail Trail in Erie County to the Genesee Valley Greenway in Allegany County.
The grant will pay for planning for trails from West Valley to Salamanca to Allegany and Olean to the Hinsdale area where it would meet up with the Genesee Valley Greenway.
Crystal Abers director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, said it was the third time the city applied for the grant. The county previously received a grant from the Ralph Wilson Foundation to pay for a feasibility study by GoBike Buffalo.
Legislators Frank Higgins, R-Olean, and Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, sponsored another resolution authorizing the legislature chairman to sign grant documents with Empire State Development for $520,000 for reimbursement for design and construction for the initial phase of the redevelopment of the county-operated Onoville Marina.
County lawmakers earlier appropriated $2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan for the project.
The county has committed $3.12 million in funding for the project. Included are new comfort stations, a new entry booth, camp store, site improvements like electrical and water supply lines for new buildings, dock repairs and wastewater collection and treatment upgrades.
Several full-time deputy positions were created in the Sheriff’s Department for school resource officers in the West Valley and Pioneer school districts and another for community policing services. The cost will be $30.58 per hour. The town of Ashford received a three-year COPS grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund the program.
The legislature also accepted a bid of $75,839 from Signature Sealcoating and Striping Services Inc., Jamestown to repave the parking lot at the County Venter and Sheriff’s Department in Little Valley.
Also approved was a bid from Thomann Asphalt Paving Corp., Lancaster for $46,198 to seal and stripe the parking lot at the County Office Building in Olean.