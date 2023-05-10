LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to demand the immediate resignation of state parole board members responsible for the release of Edward Kindt.
Kindt, convicted of second-degree murder in the brutal rape and murder of Penny Brown of Salamanca while she was jogging on the Pennsy Trail on Mother’s Day 1999, served 23½ years of a nine-years-to-life sentence in state prison. While 15 when he killed Penny Brown, he was tried as an adult. He was released from the Elmira Correctional Facility on March 30 and was paroled to a Dutchess County halfway house after having a difficult time finding a place for him to live in Cattaraugus County.
The Seneca Nation of Indians Tribal Council banned Kindt, who is a Seneca, from the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories for at least a year.
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda; Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville; and Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, were the initial sponsors of the resolution seeking the resignations of parole board members Caryne Demosthenes and Carlton Mitchell for allowing Kindt’s release. In the end, all legislators agreed to be co-sponsors of the resolution.
Because of his plea to second-degree murder, Kindt is not a registered sex offender.
The resolution notes Kindt was denied parole eight times before his release. If Penny’s Law had been in effect when Kindt killed Penny Brown, he would have faced a 15-years-to-life sentence.
“Edward Kindt engaged in a pattern of deplorable conduct and received multiple disciplinary infractions while incarcerated, including but not limited to making weapons, stalking, multiple instances of lewdness including exposing himself to a female, and repeatedly making and using drugs and alcohol,” the resolution states. “Edward Kindt remains a sexual predator, a cold-blooded killer, and a threat to society.”
The resolution adds: “Given Kindt’s violent history, it is very likely another innocent person will lose his or her life by his hands upon his reckless release from incarceration.”
The resolution concludes: “The Cattaraugus County Legislature specifically condemns and hereby calls for the immediate resignation of the following members of the New York State Parole Board who, support liberal ideologues, follow blind progressive policies and acted in a gross miscarriage of justice, authorized and supported the dangerous release of the brutal rapist and murderer Edward Kindt from prison: Caryne Demosthenes and Carlton S. Mitchell.”
Legislators also blasted the termination of the Western New York Off Track Betting Corp. board of directors, which was included in the state budget adopted last week.
The budget scrapped the WNY OTB board’s voting rules which gave 17 member counties equal voting power. The new voting rules are based on population, giving counties like Buffalo and Rochester a larger weight vote.
Burr abstained from another resolution reappointing his father, Mark Burr of Gowanda, to a seat on the OTB board.
Legislators also endorsed a bill sponsored by state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, to prohibit the use of fossil fuels in manufacturing renewable energy equipment including solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars.
“The very products cited as the solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions are manufactured, distributed and installed using fossil fuels,” Borrello’s bill states. “Inherent environmental and ethical conflicts result from using emission producing energy sources to manufacture 'green' energy sources,” the resolution states.
Borrello’s bill cites as examples that coal is burned to forge steel for the foundations, towers and blades of wind turbines; diesel-powered heavy equipment transports components, clears sites, digs foundations and assembles the structures; and solar panels require the extraction of rare earth minerals and depend on coal as the primary energy source for the manufacturing process.”
In another development, legislators named Erin L. Whitcomb acting commissioner of Social Services while Commissioner Anthony Turano is on leave.
Legislators adjourned in memory of former Legislator James L. Boser of Allegany, who served three four-year terms on the County Legislators from 2004 to 2016. He died April 18.