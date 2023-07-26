LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers were unanimous Wednesday in their support for state Senate and Assembly bills urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to continue a Nation-State Gaming Compact with the Seneca Nation of Indians.
The current gaming compact with the Seneca Nation expires at the end of the year.
“We’ve still got some time,” County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, said after the meeting.
Salamanca Republican Laurie Hunt urged passage of the resolution, saying it was important not only to the Seneca Nation, but the City of Salamanca and Cattaraugus County.
The resolution was introduced at Wednesday’s meeting for immediate consideration.
State lawmakers stalled a reported agreement between the Senecas and Hochul’s office after disclosure that the new compact the state legislature was being asked to vote on included plans for a new Seneca-owned casino in Rochester.
“An equitable and fair compact is one of the most effective means by which the State can honor its obligations to the Seneca Nation,” the resolution states. “The economic benefits generated by the SNI are significant economic drivers for the region and critical to the health, welfare and safety of their members.”
County legislators stated the companion Assembly and Senate bills would “give the governor the authority to enter into good-faith negotiations with the Seneca Nation”
Legislators asked state lawmakers and the governor to “resume negotiations in good faith to bring about a resolution acceptable to all stakeholders as quickly as possible.”
In another resolution, legislators urged the governor and state lawmakers to properly fund state-mandated local programs. The legislature’s lone Democrat, David Koch of Salamanca, was also a sponsor.
The resolution stated that this year’s 2% state tax cap is not sufficient to make up for the elimination of the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced Federal Medical Assistance funding. That is more like a 4% hit, the resolution states. GOP county legislators suggest that bringing local property taxes under control should start with the state taking over paying for some of the local mandates they’ve enacted.
Legislators approved a contract with the Cattaraugus-Allegany Workforce Investment Board to establish year-round youth programs with up to $235,778 in state finding.
Another contract between the county Health Department and the City of Olean to hold the annual Breastfeeding Event Week picnic at War Veterans Park for $210 was also approved.
Legislators also authorized a contract with 3B Timber Co., Boonville, for $182,000 for marked timber on county track No. 9 in the town of Lyndon. The county’s forest manager, Generations Forestry, indicated the company’s high bid was fair and reasonable and should be accepted.
The tract must be harvested and the cleanup/restoration completed by Feb. 28, 2025.