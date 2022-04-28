LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers agreed Wednesday to roll back county taxes on gasoline and diesel motor fuels from June 1 to Dec. 31.
Effective June 1, county sales taxes on motor fuels will be limited to the first $3.
All 17 county legislators sponsored the resolution, which was presented for immediate consideration. Several Western New York counties and other counties across the state have passed similar resolutions.
The county joins New York state in the gas tax holiday as gasoline hovers in the $4.25 a gallon range, more than a dollar above last year’s prices. The price Wednesday for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean was just under $4.20 per gallon.
The state budget included a provision to cut state gas taxes by 16 cents a gallon, about half of the current 33 cents a gallon tax, for the same seven-month period through the end of the year.
County Administrator Jack Searles said the gas tax holiday is estimated to cost the county about $145,000 in sales tax revenue.
The savings from the county would be about a nickel a gallon. Added to the 16 cents in state taxes that will be exempted on a temporary basis, drivers will save around 21 cents a gallon. Motorists would save about $2.95 on a 14-gallon fillup.
The savings for truckers using diesel would be around 25 cents a gallon — 16 cents from the state and 9 cents in county taxes.
Searles noted the combined county-state tax holiday applies to the taxes on wholesale gas prices before taxes. Therefore, the actual savings at the pump could be less.
A large percentage of gas sold in Cattaraugus County is from Native American stations on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories of the Seneca Nation which do not pay state taxes. Those prices will not be affected.
Searles said the options for counties in the state budget were limited. They could limit the sales tax on gasoline and diesel to $2, $3, or $4. County lawmakers chose the $3 level.
The Chautauqua County Legislature last week approved an identical resolution for a gas tax holiday, Searles noted.
The only comment on the resolution came from Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, who said, “If Mr. Biden would let us drill (more) we wouldn’t be in this situation.”
Legislators also approved a $25 million tax exempt bond issue for St. Bonaventure University capital projects by the Cattaraugus County Capital Resources Corp.
The bond issue for the university capital projects includes new graduate housing for about 80 grad students and the renovation of Plassman Hall, the oldest academic building on the campus.
Renovations are planned at other residence halls, new roofs will be installed on many residential and academic buildings and new electrical infrastructure are planned. A portion of St. Francis Hall will also be renovated for a health and wellness center.
Also approved by county lawmakers was the hiring of a new sheriff’s deputy at $24.68 per hour. The deputy will be the new school resource officer at Portville Central School, which will pay the costs of all wages, benefits and supplies.
The school contract for July 1 through June 30, 2023 is $56,161.