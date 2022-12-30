Cattaraugus County lawmakers to reorganize Wednesday

Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, is expected to be re-elected to the post Wednesday.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Legislature will conduct its reorganization meeting for 2023 on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.

It will be the final swearing-in ceremony for at least four of the county lawmakers who are term-limited to three four-year terms.

