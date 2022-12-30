Cattaraugus County lawmakers to reorganize Wednesday

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Legislature will conduct its reorganization meeting for 2023 on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.
It will be the final swearing-in ceremony for at least four of the county lawmakers who are term-limited to three four-year terms.
Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, is expected to be re-elected to a fourth term as chairman at the reorganization meeting along with Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda; Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville; Assistant Majority Leader Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley; Majority Whip Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, and Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca.
Republicans control 16 of the 17 county legislature seats, leaving Koch as the lone Democrat.
Four current legislators are serving their last term under a local law that limits them to three four-year terms. They are: VanRensselaer, Koch; Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua and Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda.
“I’ll continue as chairman if they’ll have me,” VanRensselaer said on Thursday as he took a break from working at his Little Valley office desk. “I’ll be running again along with the other Republican leadership.”
A final vote will be taken at the Republican caucus prior to Wednesday’s meeting, VanRensselaer said.
County lawmakers and the 2023 leadership will be sworn in by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz in the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber on the third floor of the County Center in Little Valley.
“I think we’ve done very well in 2022,” VanRensselaer said. “I think things have gone well considering all the obstacles we face including COVID-19 over the past three years. We are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. We are looking forward.”
This is an election year, with five new districts replacing eight and 15 legislators instead of the current 17. Those elected in November will serve for four years.
Candidates for county legislature need to collect signatures on nominating petitions in February and March, far sooner than they are used to doing, VanRensselaer said. Petitions used to be circulated in June and July.
VanRensselaer said he’s proud of what the legislature has been able to accomplish over the past two years while at the same time reducing the tax rate and keeping the tax levy — the amount raised by property taxes — at the same level. “The legislators work hard, and I give them credit for it,” he added.
The biggest prize over the past two years is the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant under construction along Route 16 north of Franklinville. County lawmakers paid $400,000 for studies to show the 200-acre site was shovel-ready and later used $8 million in federal stimulus funding to extend sewer and water lines to the site.
He credited work by Burr, Brisky and District 3 Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville for helping encourage Great Lakes Cheese Co., to build their state-of-the-art plant that will employ up to 500 — about half who currently work at the company’s Cuba plant. The other half will be new hires as the plant looks forward to an early 2024 start-up.
The 4 million gallons of milk a day the plant will need mean farmers in the region will have a market for a long time to come, VanRensselaer said. That much milk will require more than 600 farmers and employees. “I think this will really help out our local farming industry.”
VanRensselaer also credited Olean legislators for helping develop an incentive for Chomai-HY, the Cimolai-HY, a metal fabrication company that purchased the former Dresser-Rand site in North Olean from Siemens Energy and is investing $56 million and plans to hire 255 skilled workers and 25-30 office staff.
Legislators Kelly Andreano, Frank Higgins and Richard Smith were sponsors of a resolution that provides $2 million in loans Cimolai-HY. If the company meets certain hiring goals, the loans will be forgiven. “We’re looking forward to that being developed and getting into production.”
Legislators also committed to making the county-operated Onoville Marina Park on the Allegheny Reservoir more accessible to more county residents, VanRensslaer said.
Crystal Abers, director of the Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Department is helping guide the updating of the facility which offers boat docks and campsites, VanRensslaer said. Improvements will get underway in 2023. Legislators are also considering an expansion of camping facilities nearby.