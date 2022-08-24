LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted Wednesday to oppose the state’s new concealed carry restrictions for firearms and urged others to challenge the law as unconstitutional.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill designed to provide some restrictions on who gets a concealed carry permit and where firearms can legally be carried.
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, sponsored the resolution under immediate consideration because it had not been considered by legislature committees.
The resolution states the new law, designed to conform to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June overturned the state’s concealed carry permit system for handguns, “makes obtaining and retaining a concealed carry gun permit an overly involved lengthy burdensome process, requiring citizens to divulge their social media accounts.”
State lawmakers and Hochul agreed to a law that bans firearms from sensitive places like schools, churches, restaurants, parks, libraries, government buildings and mass transportation. People can’t carry a firearm into a business unless there is a sign allowing it. A strict new licensing process will be in effect and a background check will be needed to purchase ammunition.
Burr told legislators the new law “is likely to be declared unconstitutional again” and called on county lawmakers to “vigorously oppose” it.
The other 15 members of the Republican caucus were added as cosponsors of the resolution.
“The Cattaraugus County Legislature considers this law to be an unconstitutional infringement upon our Second Amendment right for law abiding citizen’s right to bear arms and an overt infringement upon freedom and liberty in New York State, which is devoid of common sense and does nothing to deal with the problems of crime and illegal firearms,” the resolution states.
Another immediate resolution was approved to pay $15,404 to Schindler Elevator Corp., Williamsville for emergency repairs to the elevator at the County Center in Little Valley. The generator will be removed, repaired and reinstalled.
The elevator was inoperable earlier this summer and underwent other emergency repairs before lawmakers agreed to pay $1.1 million to install a new elevator in the empty shaft at the County Center and upgrade the existing elevator.
In another matter, legislators agreed to contract with National Grid for $10,000 to design an extension of upgraded electrical service to the county-operated Onoville Marina on the Allegheny Reservoir.
The three-phase line would have to be extended 5.2 miles. The cost to extend the electrical service was not disclosed.