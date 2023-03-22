Edward Kindt

Edward Kindt, 15 at the time, is shown in this May 12, 1999, photo after his arrest for the rape and murder by strangulation of Penny Brown in Salamanca. Kindt has been granted parole by the New York State Parole Board.

LITTLE VALLEY — It has been almost 24 years since the May 9, 1999, rape and strangulation death of Penny Brown as she jogged with the family dog along the Pennsy Trail in Salamanca.

Her killer, Edward Kindt, who was 15 at the time of his attack on Brown, a popular registered nurse and midwife, was granted parole by the New York State Parole Board and is due to be released on March 29.

Penny Brown

