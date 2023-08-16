LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature committee members voted Wednesday to impose a hiring freeze until the 2024 county budget is approved in late November.
One after another, each committee voted to impose the hiring freeze that was extended to backfills, upgrades and promotions except in certain public service and patient care jobs.
August is the month county officials begin preparations for the 2024 budget that is expected to be voted on by county lawmakers following a public hearing on Nov. 21.
Asked why the hiring freeze was being voted on by each committee, Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, said it was because of “Gov. Kathy Hochul’s shenanigans” in taking county Medicaid funding and other fiscal mandates that will hurt the county.
“We’re looking at the worst fiscal budget” in his memory, Burr said, possibly the worst since County Administrator Jack Searles has been preparing budget for more than 20 years.
“It’s budget time,” said Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville. “We pass this resolution every year.”
Besides the carve-out for public safety and healthcare workers, the resolution approved by committee states it can be imposed on a case by case basis.
The resolution takes effect today and remains in effect until adoption of the 2024 county budget unless the full legislature votes to end the hiring freeze sooner.
Some extra revenue may be coming to county coffers if county legislators extend the additional 1% county sales tax to tangible personal property, certain services and hotel room occupancy and amusement charges.
Legislature Chairman Howard VanRenssealer, R-Randolph, introduced the resolution to extend the additional 1% sales tax. There was no estimate on how much additional revenue would be raised by the sales tax extension. The additional 1% sales tax is not spilt with municipalities as is the original 3% local sales tax. It is earmarked for road and bridge spending.
Another resolution approved Wednesday sets a public hearing for Aug. 23 at 5:01 p.m. on a proposed local law to ban smoking or vaping of tobacco, cannabis and nicotine products on county owned, leased or occupied property.
The local law was sponsored by VanRensselaer.
Members of the Public Works Committee were upset by a ruling by the state Department of Environmental Conservation on endangered mussels in Ischua Creek that will require an environmental study and possible relocation of any of the endangered mussels found in a stream survery.
It could cost an additional $30,000 or more, Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis told the committee.