LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved a three-year extension of the county’s bed tax on Wednesday.
The bed tax, which generates more than $1 million as year — mostly from Ellicottville, Olean and Allegany hotels — is used to help fund the Ellicottville, Olean and Salamanca chambers of commerce. The rest goes to the general fund.
No one spoke at a public hearing held prior to the vote on local law extending the hotel and motel tax, which was introduced at the legislature’s organizational meeting on Jan 5.
The bed tax allocations for 2022 include $91,181 for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, $46,390 for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and $22,395 for the Seneca/Salamanca Chamber of Commerce.
Another $106,644 has been allocated to help cover advertising expenses for festivals and tourism marketing initiatives.
Legislators introduced two other local laws on Wednesday involving splitting up the Public Works Department.
One local law creates the Department of Buildings and Grounds and a department director, which is currently a division of the Public Works Department under Commissioner Kathleen Ellis.
The second local law creates the Department of Public Works under the commissioner and repeals the 1985 local law that created the Public Works Department as it is now. The local law also removes the Buildings and Grounds division from the Department Public Works. Both local laws were sponsored by Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph. Splitting the Buildings and Grounds division from Public Works was not publicly discussed by the Public Works Committee last year.
The committee will discuss the proposed local laws reorganizing Public Works at its first meeting next month. The local laws would be effective Feb. 14.
Legislators accepted a $785,000 bid from Wadsworth Lumber Inc., of Northville, for the county forest’s Ashford Softwood Timber Tract. The bid was the highest of nine received for the tract and was recommended by Generations Forestry, the county’s forester.
Legislator Kip Morrow, R-Portville, who is area coordinator for the Olean Toys For Tots campaign, told fellow lawmakers 1,688 children were served by the program this past Christmas.
“We distributed 11,082 toys which included 1,380 books,” Morrow said. “We purchased locally about 2,000 toys, and collected 7,342 toys, 374 books and 500 stocking stuffers.” Each child received about seven toys. Volunteers put in 1,016 hours, including 171 hours on distribution day, Morrow said.
Besides the volunteers, Morrow thanked all the people that filled the white boxes, county employees and department heads who donated.
The legislators adjourned in memory of John Sampson of Salamanca, the county’s former Veterans Service officer who retired in 2012 after 22 years in office. He died on Tuesday.