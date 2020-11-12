ELLICOTTVILLE — Two dozen Cattaraugus County government interns led a 2-mile walk/run Wednesday to raise funds to help prevent veterans suicides.
The walk/run for Stop Soldier Suicide, followed a brief Veterans Day ceremony outside the Ellicottville American Legion at 10 a.m., organized by the interns representing several school districts.
“This is a very important cause,” Saidy Bolya, a leader of the student interns, told those gathered for the walk/run. “Twenty-two veterans and active duty servicemen commit suicide every day,” she said. Mental health issues as well as alcohol and drug abuse are to blame, she added.
Bolya said she learned about Stop Soldier Suicide while attending Empire Girl’s State.
It is important to make people aware of the issue of veterans suicides, she added.
The Stop Soldier Suicide group helps train other to help veterans.
Steve McCord, Cattaraugus County Veterans Service officer, said with a veteran or active duty serviceman committing suicide every 65 minutes, someone will take their own life before the ceremony and walk are over.
The money donated goes to suicide prevention by the group, McCord said.
Cattaraugus County has been lucky in that no county veterans have been suicide victims in more than a year, McCord said. He thanked the entire class of interns for getting involved.
State Sen. George Borrello thanked the students for organizing the Veterans Day event.
“We’ve been consumed by politics and a very divisive election,” Borrello said. “We can’t forget these people who sacrificed their lives. It is these people who laid down their lives we can honor with free and open elections.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio said Veterans Day events are always emotional for him as he remembers his brother, Nick, a Vietnam veteran who died of Agent Orange several years ago. “Thank you,” he told the students.
Marine Staff Sgt. Brian Lindgren of the Olean Recruiting Center, brought several high school seniors who plan on enlisting in the Marines. He said he was “getting them ready for boot camp.”
Lindgren thanked the students for participating in the fundraiser for Stop Soldier Suicide.