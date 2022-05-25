ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency voted Tuesday for a six-month moratorium on new applications for solar projects.
The vote comes at a time when several new solar projects are being looked at by investors, including a large 20-megawatt array on Martin Road in the town of Yorkshire. The IDA received a letter of support for the project from the Yorkshire Town Board.
The IDA board was unanimous in voting for the moratorium through Nov. 30, after a discussion on the merits of the solar projects in terms of local contractors and suppliers.
IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said board members were frustrated after local contractors and suppliers were left out of up to a dozen solar projects.
“They use preferred contractors, not local,” he said. “After they are built and connected to the grid, the only job left is to mow the grass.”
That was not what the IDA thought it was getting into with the solar developers, Wiktor said. “We need to measure economic development. This is not prime economic development.
“We’ve been misled,” Wiktor added. “The return for economic development is not there. The local contractors did not get a call.”
Some of the equipment in a solar installation is already tax-exempt, Wiktor said. The local sales tax amounts to 4%. The real tax break for a solar project is the payment in lieu of taxes — based on the size of the project — that is divided among the municipality, county and school district where the project is located.
The IDA has set rates between $6,000 and $9,000 per megawatt for the solar P.I.L.O.T. For example, a 10-megawatt solar installation would make P.I.L.O.T. payments to a city or town, school district and Cattaraugus County totaling $90,000. Solar projects approved just a few years ago pay significantly less. Some developers have offered additional community benefits.
IDA board member Joseph Higgins said it appears the solar projects are “either taking good farmland or taking wooded land that is clear-cut.”
The IDA board agreed to set a public hearing on the application from Country Line Recovery Inc., Henrietta Road, town of Ashford, for sales tax exemption and a P.I.L.O.T. for a recycling facility to expand local and county recycling services.
Owners Allison and Steven Buckley plan a $1 million investment and hope to have four part-time employees upon startup and 10 within two years.
A new application was also received from Marquee Brewing — Megalomania LLC — which plans to open a brewery in the former Portville Drug Store.
Cory Clark plans to purchase equipment and make renovations to the building. The investment is about $130,000. Clark is seeking sales tax exemption for the adaptive reuse project.
Marquee Brewing, 12 Main St., will brew alcoholic versions of sodas, seltzers and teas. He spent more than six years making these various drinks while living in Seattle. The brewery will sell other brewed beers and ciders as well, Wiktor said. Seven employees will be hired.
In another development, a proposed project to run special bikes on IDA-owned rails between Dayton and Cattaraugus seems to have hit a snag. Revolution Rail, which has rail bike companies in several states, including one in the Adirondacks, had hoped to begin operating this summer.
The challenge, Wiktor said, is that the rail line is washed out along the section proposed for the rail bike cooperation. “Who pays to fix it from point A to point B?” he asked.
The estimate to fix the washouts is more than $100,000. The section has been out of service since flooding in 2009.
The IDA adjourned in memory of former Cattaraugus County Legislature James J. Snyder.