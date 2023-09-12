ELLICOTTVILLE — Projects to expand brewing and distilling and a new corporate headquarters for an area company received aid from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday.
The IDA board voted unanimously to offer payment in lieu of taxes agreements, and exemptions to sales and mortgage taxes, to Kinley Corp. for a new headquarters at the former Daniel Carter Events Center and to North Delaware Holdings to expand production at Ellicottville’s Steelbound Brewery and Distillery.
The Steelbound project includes converting an existing 18,600-square-foot space into an automated manufacturing facility; upgrading an existing 1,860-square-foot building into up to 10,000 square feet for barrel storage and aging of spirits; and a 5,000-square-foot expansion to add a 55,000-pound grain silo and delivery system.
The project is expected to cost $7.4 million, with the IDA offering a sales tax exemption and possibly a mortgage tax exemption if a mortgage is needed for the work. No comment was received at an August public hearing.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the IDA, said the project should begin shortly.
“You’ll see some dirt moved there … in the near future,” Wiktor said. “They are very excited to just kind of getting going.”
Wiktor said the owners have had problems sourcing the large steel vats and other equipment needed for brewing and distilling — smaller than the equipment needed by major manufacturers, but larger than small operations. The firm is working with a Colorado manufacturer for the necessary equipment.
The project has also received tax credits from Empire State Development, Wiktor said.
The IDA worked with the firm in 2017 for a P.I.L.O.T. agreement for the current facility, which runs through 2033.
Wiktor said the next stage would include a hotel project at the site.
Bill Bursee, owner of Steelbound, told the IDA in July that the second phase would include an 80-room Hilton hotel connected to the existing structure by a skybridge.
IN ALLEGANY, inducements were approved to help convert the former Carter Events Center into the construction company’s headquarters, keeping it in the area after more than 100 years in business.
The project includes renovating the current facility, as well as adding a 5,000-square-foot metal workshop. The total project investment is $2.36 million. The IDA offered a P.I.L.O.T., sales tax exemption and possibly a mortgage tax exemption if loans are needed to fund the work.
Listed for sale in the winter, a Kinley-related limited liability corporation based in Texas purchased the site June 9 for $725,000, according to county property records. The structure on the site was built in 2010.
Ben Heckathorn, business development manager for Kinley, told the board that in his 18 years with the firm, operations grew from residential construction only to a variety of industrial and commercial work.
“We’ve 10x’d our business,” he said, leading to overcrowding and inefficiencies at the current Maple Avenue offices in Allegany.
The work will allow for more and improved office space, while also bringing on more employees. The application for inducements reported 25 full-time workers are expected to be added. Heckathorn said 12 have been hired in the last year alone.
“We have a great area here — we work to keep as many families as we can in the area,” he said.
Wiktor noted that the project helps the IDA, as the firm is often a contractor on IDA-related projects and is one of the firms typically recommended to applicants for consulting or construction services.
“It cements and commits them to Cattaraugus County,” Wiktor said. “To continue to have the headquarters in Allegany, N.Y., is quite the feather in the cap of Cattaraugus County.”