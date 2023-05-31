ELLICOTTVILLE — The 2023 New York state budget contains a provision that cuts industrial development agencies out of providing tax breaks to solar and wind power developers.
On Wednesday, members of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors lamented the loss of their ability to oversee alternative energy projects to the state.
Without tax breaks and payments in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreements from an IDA, the solar and wind projects would be taxed at full value, which would make them unsustainable.
The Cattaraugus County IDA has also required solar developers to purchase a bond to guarantee that the solar panels will be removed at the end of their useful life. The P.I.L.O.T.s are for 25-30 years.
The IDA also required municipalities to sign off on the projects, ironing out concerns from local residents before granting the tax breaks.
That may all be coming to an abrupt end.
“We may not even be in the discussion anymore,” said Cattaraugus County Legislator and IDA board member Ginger Schroder during a discussion on solar farms. The IDA’s current six-month moratorium expires in July.
The City of Olean recently enacted a solar moratorium, Wiktor said, in part because additional solar panels were being proposed around the Olean Gateway hotel on Buffalo Street. The original site plan called for commercial properties around the hotel.
Schroder said Part N in the recently passed state budget takes away the tax incentives that an industrial development agency by reducing the taxable value of alternative energy projects.
“They (developers) will get the benefit from the state of a very favorable valuation,” Schroder said. The state may eventually start talking about eminent domain, she added. “The town won’t have a say. We won’t have a say. Zoning can be overridden for solar projects.”
Schroder, an attorney, said towns will need comprehensive plans in place in order to have any say in where alternative energy projects can be located.
The state budget change may have a profound impact on the proposed 340-megawatt Alle-Catt Wind Farm. The IDA had refused to accept an application from Alle-Catt because the county legislature passed a local law three years ago asking the IDA not to grant tax breaks to large commercial wind farms.
Joseph Snyder, another county legislator and IDA board member, said, “We’ve lost our protection” with the state taking over valuation for alternative energy projects. Snyder had pushed for a bond to dismantle the solar farms once they were no longer operational to be part of the P.I.L.O.T. agreements.
IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said the IDA imposed two six-month moratoriums on solar installations because there did not seem to be any local benefits. The panels are all made in China.
The developers use out-of-state labor to build the solar farms and all it takes is someone to mow the grass and an occasional electrical problem needs to be fixed. Even the payments in lieu of taxes don’t amount to much after they are divided between the city or town, school distinct and the county.
State control will mean even less of a tax base and more solar installations, Wiktor predicted. Ratepayers who join a community-based solar plan save about $10-$12 a month, he added.
A town of Olean resident attended the IDA meeting to express concern over three solar projects being considered in the Dugan and Windfall roads area and King Street Extension behind BOCES.