Siemens Energy campus

The $7.25 million sale of the former Siemens Energy campus in North Olean has been completed, development officials reported, and the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency has completed its financial assistance package for the redevelopment of the site into a structural steel fabrication plant.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency offered tax incentives to 16 projects in 2022, supporting investments of around $147 million across the county.

Leading the list of Olean projects is the Cimolai-HY Project to purchase and renovate the 80-acre former Dresser-Rand site in North Olean for a steel fabrication plant for $56 million. The company has pledged to create 225 skilled trade jobs and 25-30 office positions.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

