ELLICOTTVILLE — County development officials and developers took their first formal step Thursday to bringing new manufacturing to the former Siemens Energy facility in North Olean.

The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency board unanimously accepted an application from Cimolai-HY, LLC, for tax breaks to redevelop the Siemens Energy site in North Olean to build structural steel components and fabrications. The new company is looking to create 215 skilled manufacturing jobs and 25-30 office jobs between 2023 and 2025, with an estimated annual payroll of $15 million, according to the application it presented to the IDA.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social