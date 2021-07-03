OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will partner with nine school districts later this month to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES plans to work with health department officials to produce a video featuring students who have already been vaccinated.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said the video will be made available through social media and, hopefully, students will share it with their friends.
It will be part of a back-to-school-vaccinated campaign the health department plans to begin rolling out in the coming weeks.
The Pfizer vaccine that has been approved by the FDA for emergency use in youth as young as 12 will be administered to students who have parental permission.
For other residents 18 and older, both the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose in 21 days, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the vaccination sites.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not available for those under age 18.
Citing the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines, Watkins urged members of the public who have not yet been vaccinated to take the opportunity when a clinic is scheduled in their community. The vaccines will be given to students and other members of the public who have not been vaccinated, Watkins said. Walk-in appointments are also available.
To schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, go online to https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info, or if unable to register online, call the Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
“I think the video will bolster our efforts to get other individuals vaccinated,” Watkins said Friday.
In the past six months, the health department has administered the vaccine to 30,156 people who have completed their vaccine series and 32,601 who have had at least one dose of vaccine.
That’s 51.7% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 42.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said.
Recent cases and deaths have been people who were not vaccinated.
There have been 107 deaths since April 2020. Local health officials are following five active cases including four who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven in contact quarantine. Of the 5,728 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 5,606 have recovered. Those who are vaccinated stand to have a milder case and avoid hospitalization if they do end up contracting the virus.
“We continue to encourage people to take advantage of our community vaccination sites in the schools,” Watkins said. It will be the third round of vaccinations to be offered in schools. The first two administered the first and second doses to hundreds of students and other members of the community before the end of the school year.
Watkins said disturbing new information about the Delta variant is that the more infectious and dangerous variant is in New York state and presumably in Cattaraugus County, although no cases have been confirmed from here. Random tests of positive samples from this county are sampled at the state’s Wadsworth Laboratory, Watkins explained.
“We continue to watch for this variant in our community,” he said. “We continue to be vigilant, but it really does help to get as many people vaccinated as possible. It will reduce the severity of the infection if you were to contract it and it’s highly likely to keep you out of the hospital.”
Watkins cited the number of people who have already been vaccinated with at least one dose as the biggest reason the number of COVID-19 cases are trending downward.
There was a recent 10-day period when no new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health department. Since then there have been days when the number of new cases ranged from zero to three.
There was one new coronavirus case reported on Friday. No new reports will be issued until Tuesday, Watkins said.
The health department generally offers COVID-19 testing once a week since the demand dropped off in June at the same time the number of cases was declining. Lately the health department has been doing about 30 to 40 tests a week. With other tests from across the county, there were about 114 tests performed. “Tests are at an all time low,” he said. That’s due in part to the number of people who have been vaccinated. “I really do think the vaccine has worked in our area.”
In the early days of the pandemic last year, local health officials were begging for more COVID-19 tests.
A choice between either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to attendees at the upcoming school clinics. The school sites are scheduled:
July 19 — Allegany Limestone High School, 2-5 p.m.
July 20 — Pioneer High School, 9 a.m.-noon.
July 20 — Delevan Elementary School , 2-5 p.m.
July 21 — Cattaraugus Little Valley High School, 2-5
July 21 — Randolph High School, 9 a.m.-noon.
July 22 — Hinsdale School, 2-5 p.m.
July 26 — Olean High School, 2-5 p.m.
July 27 — Salamanca High School, 2-5 p.m.
July 28 — Franklinville High School, 2-5 p.m.
July 29 — Portville High School, 2-5 p.m.