ALBANY — Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Mark Heberling of Farmersville was present Monday when Republican Party chairmen from across the state elected Edward Cox the new state chairman.
It ends the four-year term of GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, who was elected to Congress in the 23rd Congressional District in November.
It was Langworthy, now 42, who replaced Cox, 76, the son-in-law of the late former President Richard Nixon, on July 1, 2019.
Heberling, who last year succeeded longtime Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert Keis Sr., was named state Republican Party regional vice president for Western New York counties.
In an interview Tuesday, Heberling said Cox’s nomination and election on Monday was unanimous after the other remaining candidates “stepped aside” and endorsed Cox.
"I'm taking a pretty laissez-faire approach to the chair fight because it's a decision of the structure of the party, the state committee members and the county chairs and I respect their decision," Langworthy told Spectrum News last month.
As many as seven candidates were introducing themselves — often virtually — to Republican county chairmen over the past month. State Assemblyman Chris Tague and former congressional candidate Colin Schmitt were still in the race when Cox emerged as a candidate last week.
“With Nick’s new role as congressman, Ed will bring much needed fundraising back to the party structure and a direction,” Heberling said. “The party needs that. We’re a little behind the eight ball.”
Heberling said, “Ed’s excited about it. He did a lot even after he stepped down as chairman. He helped (former congressman and 2022 New York gubernatorial candidate) Lee Zeldin raise money and helped the redistricting effort. That changed the state and the country,” he said of the redistricting that flipped several Democratic seats to Republican and secured the House for the GOP. “That was a big thing.”
Heberling said he and several regional chairmen endorsed Cox a week ago Monday, which put him over the 50% support level.
“Ed is going to bring back structure to the party,” Heberling said.”He’s going top lead us with a new vision. He’s open to listening to the regional hairs and vice chairs.”
Heberling said he was joined in Albany by another Southern Tier GOP chairman, Mike Healy of Allegany County.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)