Cattaraugus County forest ranger returns from Canadian wildfires

A New York State forest ranger who patrols 30,000 acres of state forest in Cattaraugus County returned last week from fighting a wildfire north of Quebec City that was slightly larger than the area he normally patrols.
Nathan Sprague, a Chautauqua County resident, was among eight state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers who were sent to help Canadians battle the wildfires that now total about 25 million acres.
In New York, when he’s not out patrolling state lands or putting out fires, he might be called on for a wildlands search and rescue operation.
Sprague said the New York state crew was at fire #283 for 14 days. It was particularly important due to its proximity to the electric power grid supplying a lot of energy, including to Quebec and New York City.
Sprague and other New York forest rangers worked with “hot shot” crews from Western U.S. states, Quebec wildfire fighters, and eight forest rangers from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
The group was assigned eight helicopters to find hot spots, where fires smolder in organic material that has accumulated on the floor of dense boreal forests. Fire lines are no good in this type of fire, Sprague said. The organic material is 2-3 feet thick and goes all the way to rock.
The fires are fought with water. Lots of it. Tanker planes dump thousands of gallons at a time on an active wildfire. But it’s the units of forest rangers going in to remote areas via helicopter to put a lot of water on the smoldering ground beneath their feet. In some cases, helicopters carrying buckets will dip water from nearby lakes to use to douse hot spots. Other times water is pumped through hoses from a water source.
With fires covering 25 million acres across Canada, some of the smoke has drifted hundreds of miles to Western New York.
Ironically, Sprague said it was not smoky where he was stationed. “A lot had to do with the wind,” he said. “Fortunately we didn’t have to work in thick smoke.”
Quebec, Sprague said, is divided into two zones, an active southern zone and a northern zone where the fires are left to burn themselves out. There are currently 23 active fires in the covering 3 million acres and another 70 fires covering 7 million acres in the northern zone.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done” on fire #283, which was now down to about 23,000 acres, he said.
This was the second crew of New York forest rangers to be sent to help with the Canadian wildfires so far this year — and it’s only July, Sprague said. “I think it’s great New York sends us to other areas to help.”
Five years ago, Sprague was sent to the Sonoma Valley fire in California. That fire took a large toll on homes and businesses. The trips are all good training for New York fire rangers, he added.
Sprague has seen his share of New York wildfires, but the northern Canada wildfires are totally different.
The tactics firefighters employ in the Canadian wildfires — including helicopter transport — are due to the rough terrain, steep cliffs and dense boreal forests with fallen trees and snags. “There is no access by roads,” Sprague said, which is why many Canadian fires are left to burn.
He and other New York forest rangers were recognized for their efforts by Gov. Kathy Hochul over the weekend. The last time New York forest rangers were sent to Quebec wildfires was in 2005, the governor said.
Meanwhile, no sooner had Sprague returned to Western New York, he was back on the road in his DEC green truck patrolling state forest lands in Cattaraugus County.
