Ag & Farmland Protection Board raise solar farm concerns

The Cattaraugus County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board discussed the impact of solar farms on the county’s prime agriculture lands Wednesday while meeting at the Cattaraugus County Fair.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board expressed concern Thursday over the loss of prime farmland to large-scale solar developments.

Meeting at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds during fair week, the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board reviewed a draft statement outlining its concerns with the expansion of large solar projects.

