LITTLE VALLEY — There will be 230 Cattaraugus County 4-H members participating in the 2023 Cattaraugus County Fair set for July 30-Aug. 5.
“That’s a little bit higher than last year, but a similar number of projects,” Abbey Luzier, 4-H youth development educator, said. “A lot of these kids do multiple projects.”
A county fair tradition makes a comeback with a Parade of Animals on Sunday night, July 30, at 6:30. 4-H members will line up with their animals outside the 4-H Snack Shack and parade around the grounds.
There will be a hybrid 4-H Market Class Animal Sale again this year with both in-person and online bidding. Last year, 4-H members received a record $253,136 for their animals; that was $30,000 above the 2021 figure.
Peterson Auctions of Frewsburg is handling the auction again this year. You must register prior to online bidding.
Photos and videos of the animals to be auctioned will be on the site next week. To participate online or view animals go online to https://petersonauction.hibid.com/
Online bidding starts Friday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. Onsite bidding starts at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
New in the poultry barn this year is an added class to be judged: peacocks. They will have a slightly larger pen than most other poultry.
Judging of meat poultry entries will be done prior to a special sale this coming Monday night. The meat poultry, which is larger than the fancy poultry entries, do not tolerate heat as well as the smaller birds, Luzier said.
“We’ll still have a good display of 35 fancy poultry with chickens, turkeys, geese — and the peacocks,” Luzier said.
There is a large number of 4-H members aging out of the group this year, but an equally large number of young Clover Bud members in the 5-7 age group, Luzier said. “It’s the younger generation,” she added.
The theme this year for 4-H exhibits is “Under the Sea,” with many 4-H members set to decorate stalls and rename their animals after sea themes. Expect a lot of coral and beach themes.
On Friday, Aug. 4, as part of the Barnyard Olympics, there are some real interesting contests shaping up. A sound contest will pit youths and adults over who can best “moo” like a cow or “crow” like a rooster. There is also a Human Pig Show, in which one youth gets the role of the pig and another youth is the showman.
The tentative Junior Department schedule of events follows:
MONDAY
4-7 p.m. — Market Poultry Show (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
THURSDAY
1-4 p.m. Educational Booth Set Up in Youth Building.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
9 a.m.–noon — Youth Building exhibit judging
8 a.m.-10 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Goats must be in place.
9 a.m.–11 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Sheep must be in place.
10 a.m.-noon — Junior Dept. and Open Swine must be in place.
11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Junior Dept. Beef must be in place.
Noon – 2 p.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Dairy must be in place.
2 p.m. — All Livestock Animals (Poultry & Rabbits included) must be in place.
3:30 p.m. — Youth Exhibitor Meeting (Livestock Arena).
5 p.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Weigh-Ins, Goat, Sheep, and Swine Weigh-Ins (Market Animals Only).
5 p.m. — Cloverbud Horseless Horse Show.
6 p.m. — Mounted Games Exhibition (Horse Arena).
SUNDAY, JULY 30
9 a.m. — Exhibition/Fancy Poultry Show (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building) .
9 a.m. — Senior Ride (Horse Arena).
10 a.m. — Costume Class Horse & Mini.
10 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Goat Obstacle Course (Livestock Arena).
11:30 a.m. — Gaming Horse Show (Horse Arena).
1-3 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Skillathon (Dairy Arena).
6:30 p.m. — Parade of Animals.
7 p.m. — Goat Showmanship Practice and Goat Livestock Interviews (Livestock Arena).
MONDAY, JULY 31
9 a.m. — Western Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest (Livestock Arena).
10 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Dairy Judging Contest 4-H/FFA Agronomy Contest.
11 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Goat Show (Livestock Arena).
4:30 p.m. — Miniature Horse Show (Horse Arena).
5 p.m. — Poultry Livestock Interviews.
6 p.m. — Junior Dept. Swine Breed Show and Open Hog Show (Livestock Arena).
6 p.m. — Dairy Showmanship Practice (Dairy Arena).
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show followed by Jumping (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Open Holstein Show (Dairy Arena).
9 a.m. — Poultry Knowledge Contest (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
10 a.m. — Junior Dept. Swine Show – Showmanship and Market (Livestock Arena).
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Wildlife, Tree and Tool ID (Conservation Building).
1 p.m. — Jumping Horse Show (Horse Arena).
1 p.m. — Sheep Livestock Interviews.
3 p.m. — Rabbit/Cavy Show & Decathlon (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
4 p.m. — Driving Horse Show (Horse Arena).
7 p.m. — Sheep Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena).
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
9 a.m. — English Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
10:30 a.m. — Master Showmanship Finals for Horse.
11 a.m. Junior Dept. and Open Sheep Show (Livestock Arena).
5 p.m. — Rabbit Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Legislator Social (Snack Shack).
6 p.m. — Cat Show (Outside Poultry Barn).
7 p.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Showmanship Practice & Photos (Livestock Arena)./
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Beef and Dairy Steer Show (Dairy Arena), Master Showmanship Contest Beef Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Swine Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Swine Photos (Livestock Arena).
5:30 p.m. Dog Knowledge Contest.
6 p.m. Dog Show (Stage by Youth Building).
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
8 a.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Weigh-Ins.
8:30 a.m. — Goat, Sheep, and Swine Weigh-Ins.
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show (Dairy Arena).
9 a.m. — Dairy Steer and Feeder Calf Livestock Interviews.
10 a.m.-noon — 4-H/FFA FACS Contest (Youth Building).
3 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics (Dairy Arena) Human Pig Show, Animal Sounds Contest, Costume Class (all species) — (Dairy Arena).
6 p.m. — Alumni Showmanship Contest (Dairy Arena)
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
8 a.m. — Open Colored Breeds Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
1:30 p.m. — Youth Market Animal Sale (Dairy and Livestock Arenas).