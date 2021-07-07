Cattaraugus County Fair advance sale tickets available now

LITTLE VALLEY — Advance-sale tickets for the 178th Cattaraugus County Fair Aug. 1-7 are available at outlets across the county.
The County Fair “is back bigger and better than ever,” according to officials at the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society.
The advance sale tickets are $8 each, a $4 savings over the $12 pay-one-price for ages two and older at the gates during the fair.
Admission includes unlimited Powers & Thomas Amusements midway rides and the grandstand shows on Sunday and Tuesday evening, said treasurer Nell Fellows.
The advanced sale gate tickets are available through the end of the day on Saturday, July 31, Fellows said.
Tickets can be purchased at:
- The County Fair office at 501 Erie St., Little Valley.
- Online at www.cattarauguscofair.com
- Community Bank, N.A. locations in Olean, Gowanda, North Collins and Orchard Park.
- All Cattaraugus County Bank locations in Springville, Dunkirk, Little Valley, Randolph, Jamestown, Salamanca and Randolph.
- Cattaraugus County Credit Union in Little Valley
- South Dayton Super Duper
- Online at etix.com.
Tickets will be required for all grandstand shows, even the free ones, Fellows explained. This should be advantageous to all fair patrons, she said.
Visitors who prefer a particular grandstand section or seat or who simply do not want to wait in line can go on the ETIX.com website and reserve seats by following the simple prompts. Tickets can then be printed or shown at the gate on a cell phone.
Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the show, pending availability.
Grandstand events include:
- Sunday, Aug. 1 — Broken B Rodeo.
- Monday, Aug. 2 — Demolition Derby.
- Tuesday, Aug. 3 — Freebird concert (Lynryd Skynyrd tribute band).
- Wednesday, Aug. 4 — Jordan Davis / Jake Hoot country music concert.
- Thursday, Aug. 5 — Justin Moore / Hootz country music concert.
- Friday, Aug. 6 — Monster Truck rally.
- Saturday, Aug. 7 — Monster Truck rally / Big Rig Truck Pull.
For more information can be found at our website: