OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services is announcing new business hours.
Beginning Sept. 25, all offices operated by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
Applications for most of the programs administered through the Department of Social Services are accepted online at mybenefits.ny.gov.
For additional information about services available through the Department of Social Services, visit cattco.org.