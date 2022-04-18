OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and Monday.
With 38 new cases on Monday, the county’s COVID-19 total was 18,400 since March 2020. There were eight new cases on Saturday and 16 on Sunday.
There are currently 138 active cases as numbers tick upward locally, in Western New York and parts of New York state and the U.S. as the more contagious new omicron subvariant BA.2 continues to infect both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated.
There have now been 267 new cases this month compared to 411 cases in March, 1,161 in February and a record 4,739 with the rise of Omicron in January.
One hundred forty-six of the new cases this month were women and 131 were men.
There were 126 new cases this month in the southeast part of the county which accounts for about 46% of all cases in the county. There have now been 8,465 cases in this part of the county.
The southwest part of the county now has reported 3,654 cases including 55 this month, the northeast has 3,646 including 59 this month and the northwest has 2,635 cases including 37 this month.
The health department said 41 of the new cases in the past three days were people who were vaccinated and 21 were unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated are less likely to have a bad outcome including hospitalization and death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker showed Cattaraugus County’s positivity for the seven days ending Friday was 6.29%, up 1.15% from the previous seven-day period.
New York state’s average positivity Monday was 7.3%, while the average for the seven days ending Monday was 5.12%. Western New York’s average positivity was 12.76% over the past seven days.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day average positivity rate was 69.93 per 100,000, Western New York’s was 31.85 per 10,000 and the state average was 21.98 per 100,000.
The 64 new cases over the seven days ending Sunday was 64, a 12% increase from the previous seven-day period.