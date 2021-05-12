LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to 1½-3 years in state prison for a series of incidents last year.
Patrick Lounsbury, 25, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to the term as a predicate felony offender. Lounsbury was also sentenced to one year to be served concurrently for his convictions of two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, under Superior Court Information, District Attorney Lori P. Rieman reported. Also under Superior Court Information, Lounsbury was convicted of third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors, Rieman said.
The incidents occurred between July 27 and Dec. 20, in Salamanca, when Lounsbury intentionally or recklessly damaged the property of a person under a court order of protection, caused more than $250 in property damage and intentionally injured another person.
IN OTHER CASES:
- Matthew Krysick, 36, of Salamanca, was sentenced to one year in the Cattaraugus County Jail to run concurrent for his convictions of third-degree escape, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
The district attorney said the incident occurred on Dec. 21 in the town of Little Valley when the defendant escaped from custody and unlawfully entered a building.
- Robert Devaul, 51, of Steamburg, was sentenced to five years probation and three years probation to run concurrently for his convictions of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on Aug. 11 in Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it.
- Jason Rogers, 38, of Machias was sentenced to two years in state prison for his convictions of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on May 17, 2020, in Salamanca when he knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it and stole property, Rieman said.
- Carl Cala, 34, of Gowanda, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
The incident occurred on Dec. 4, 2019, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant possessed a weapon with intent to use it unlawfully against another and under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person, Rieman said. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
- Jarron A. Ball, 25, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register with the New York State Sex Offender Registry, a class A misdemeanor.
On or about Oct. 2, in Salamanca, he failed to notify the New York State Sex Offender Registry of the address of his new residence within 10 days. He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and a mandatory state surcharge.
- Monikha A. Cavana, 20, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on July 21 in Salamanca, when the defendant intentionally damaged property of another person. Sentencing is scheduled for July 19.
- Nigel L. Holland, 28, of Buffalo pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The case stems from Sept. 23, in Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it, Rieman said. The case was adjourned for motions.
