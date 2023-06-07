LITTLE VALLEY — A Fillmore man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to time served for attempted drug possession.
Christian R. Brewster, 26, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to time served for his guilty plea to attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred Jan. 26, when Brewster knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a controlled substance in the town of Ellicottville.
Ploetz also sentenced Nicholas Cooper, 28, of Salamanca, to three years’ probation for his conviction of driving while intoxicated.
The incident occurred March 27, 2021, in the town of Coldspring, when Cooper was charged with operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated state on a public highway.
In another case, William Fisher, 31, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty fourth-degree arson to satisfy a pending indictment.
He is accused of allegedly damaging a building by intentionally starting a fire on Sept. 25 in the city of Salamanca. Sentencing is set for August.
David Phearsdorf, 39, of Cuba, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred Feb. 17 in the town of Allegany when he is alleged to have unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it. The case was adjourned for motions.