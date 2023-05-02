LITTLE VALLEY — A Farmersville man has pleaded not guilty in Cattaraugus County Court to second-degree manslaughter and other charges stemming from a fatal traffic accident Oct. 29, 2022, in Machias.
Zachary Adamchick, 20, also pleaded not guilty before Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz on April 24 to two other charges he was indicted on by a grand jury — criminally negligent homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred in the town of Machias, when the defendant recklessly caused the death of another person. Julia Horton, 17, a junior at Cuba-Rushford Central School, was killed when a vehicle went out of control at an intersection in the town of Machias and struck a tree. Two other students were injured in the crash.
The case was adjourned for motions.
In another case, Ploetz sentenced Richard D. Kline Jr., 43, of Portville, to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction of attempted second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.
The incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2022 in the town of Allegany when the defendant attempted to subject a resident of Field of Dreams to sexual contact without that person’s consent due to their incapacity to consent to sexual contact from a caregiver.
Samantha Crandall, 33, of Chaffee, was sentenced to five years’ probation for her conviction of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Feb. 4, 2021 in the town of Machias when the defendant operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition.
Harry Unverdorben, 60, of Olean, was sentenced to three years’ probation for his conviction of aggravated driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Sept. 29, 2021 in the city of Olean, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway, and while a child who was 15 years of age or less was a passenger in the motor vehicle.
Ryan Tarr, 22, of Salamanca, was sentenced to three year’s probation for his conviction of third-degree assault. The incident occurred on July 29, 2022 in the city of Olean when the defendant, with intent, caused physical injury to another person.
Also, Cody Wyatt, 33, of Ellicottville pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property to satisfy a pending indictment. The incident occurred on Oct. 13, 2022 in the town of Ellicottville when the defendant knowingly possessed stolen property or tried to impede its recovery by the owner. Sentencing is set for June 26.