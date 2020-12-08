LITTLE VALLEY — A 27-year-old Chaffee man pleaded guilty Monday to criminal neglect homicide, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, stemming from a July 2019 fatal accident in the town of Yorkshire.
Franklin Cassety had been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors.
The incident occurred July 21, 2019, in the town of Yorkshire, when he caused the death of another person in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 1 a.m. July 21, 2019, at the intersection of West Yorkshire and Savage roads.
Sentencing was set by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz for March 8.
Also Monday, a Franklinville man was sentenced to six years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree sexual abuse.
John P. Blinston, 41, was sentenced by Ploetz on the class A misdemeanor conviction.
The incident occurred May 12 in the town of Franklinville when Blinston subjected a child under the age of 14 to sexual contact. A a sexual offender registry hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
In other cases:
• Jeddiah Black, 31, of Olean, was sentenced to five years’ probation for his conviction to second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony, stemming from a May 16 incident.
• Austin Woodarek, 28, of Little Valley, was sentenced to 60 days in the County Jail and three years’ probation for his conviction to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.
The incident occurred Sept. 8, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when Woodarek drove while his ability was impaired by drugs and he possessed methamphetamine.
• Chelsea Brennan, 27, of Perrysburg, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court, was sentenced to a term of two years’ probation and restitution for her conviction to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred May 17, 2018, in the village of Gowanda.
• Clint J. Crouse, 35, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fourth-degree arson, a class E felony; and second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony
The incident occurred May 2 in the town of Salamanca, when Crouse entered a building with the intent of committing a crime and intentionally started a fire. Further, he prevented a police officer from performing a lawful duty, and injured the officer. Sentencing is set for Feb. 8.
• Gregory Warnick, 49, of Olean, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred Sept. 2, 2019, in the city of Olean, when he intentionally prevented an officer from performing a lawful duty and caused physical injury to the officer. He was sentenced to time served and a mandatory surcharge.
• Amber M. Schoch, 72, of Canisteo, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. The incident occurred Feb. 12 in Salamanca, when she acted jointly and in concert with another and with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person. Sentencing is set for Feb. 8.
• Eric J. Harrison, 26, of Cattaraugus, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. The incident occurred Sept. 18 in Salamanca, when the defendant entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime. Sentencing is set for Feb. 8.