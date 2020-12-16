LITTLE VALLEY — A Bolivar man was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to five years’ probation on a weapons possession conviction, plus three years’ probation for possessing stolen property. The probation terms will be served concurrently.
David A. Croley, 54, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to five years’ probation on his conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and three years for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony, and reckless driving, a violation.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the incident occurred on Jan. 10 in then city of Olean, when the defendant possessed stolen property valued at more than $1,000 and operated a motor vehicle in a reckless manner.
Tara Spry, 32, of Cattaraugus, was sentenced to five years’ probation plus restitution.
Spry was convicted of fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class A felony.
The incident occurred between Sept. 3, 2018 and Jan. 27, 2019 in the town of New Albion. The written instrument Spry presented to a public benefit corporation contained false information and she stole property in excess of $1,000, the district attorney said.
Ploetz also accepted two guilty pleas.
Raymond G. Shaffer, 43, of Olean, pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on Dec. 19, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant possessed a controlled substance. Sentencing is set for Feb.15, 2021.
Ismar Sevillano, 24, of Salamanca, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony.
The incident occurred on Sept. 17, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant attempted to cause physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument. Sentencing is set for Feb. 15, 2021.
