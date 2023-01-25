In her State of the State address earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised a $1 billion increase for statewide mental health services.
Cattaraugus County Community Services Director Mary O’Leary, who oversees county mental health services, said Tuesday she’s glad the governor is committed to improving mental health services, but she wants to see the state’s proposed budget to see exactly where that money will go.
“A billion dollars is a billion dollars, but the devil is in the details,” O’Leary said. Those details are in the governor’s budget set to be released before the end of this month and approved by April 1.
The county’s budget for Community Services in 2023 is $7.4 million, for which the county received about $6.8 million in state and federal aid.
The governor promised 1,000 new badly-needed inpatient psychiatric beds — 150 of which will be in state facilities.
Cattaraugus County didn’t lose psychiatric beds during the pandemic, but a limited number are available at Olean General Hospital and they are often full, prompting staff to try and find other open beds in the region, O’Leary said. Children who need inpatient hospitalization during a mental health crisis often go to a facility in Chautauqua County.
“None of our psychiatric beds were taken offline during COVID-19,” O’Leary said. At some hospitals, those beds were used as COVID-19 beds.
“We want to make use of the money that comes to Western New York,” O’Leary said. “One would hope some of it will trickle down here.”
Hopefully the billion will help find a way to hire more clinical staff. O’Leary and other administrators have regular clinical hours where they see clients because there are not enough mental health counselors and therapists.
“My role is to try to make sure county services are appropriate for mental health, substance abuse and for the developmentally disabled,” O’Leary said. Directors of Community Services across the eight Western New York counties work together in advocating for mental health services.
Housing is another area of the mental health and substance abuse efforts that need greater funding, O’Leary said. “Housing is hard to find, especially for families with children — housing that is affordable and safe.” Finding housing for sexual offenders can also be difficult.
Transportation to mental health services is another challenge for those with behavioral health issues.
“We need preventative services, too,” O’Leary said. “To intervene before a psychiatric crisis — to work with families and children to provide support and information so they don’t need to go to the emergency room.”
Mental health counselors are currently in two school districts — Olean and Gowanda. The department also has a request from the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District, but hasn’t acted on it yet.
“We’d love to expand to the schools,” O’Leary said. The problem is that the department can’t find personnel.
“Community Services is often a training ground and some people then leave the area,” O’Leary said. One resource, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., can’t provide interns because the state prefers New York colleges and universities get those intern slots.
“We are down many staff here,” O’Leary continued. Besides herself, the Personalized Recovery Oriented Services director and the clinical director regularly see clients.
“We’re getting back to where we were before COVID-19,” O’Leary said of mental health services. During the pandemic, much of the interaction was via telemedicine. Most meetings are now face-to-face.
The caseload varies by the time of year and generally goes up after holidays and down in the summer. The number of clients can vary from 1,200 to nearly 2,200.
“We roll up our shirtsleeves and do what we have to do to provide services,” O’Leary said, adding that the County Legislature and the Community Services Board are very supportive of her department’s efforts.