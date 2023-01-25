Community Services director hopeful on governor's mental health vow

Mary O’Leary, director of the Cattaraugus County Community Services Department, hopes governor’s $1 billion budget pledge for mental health services helps fix staff shortages, other issues.

In her State of the State address earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised a $1 billion increase for statewide mental health services.

Cattaraugus County Community Services Director Mary O’Leary, who oversees county mental health services, said Tuesday she’s glad the governor is committed to improving mental health services, but she wants to see the state’s proposed budget to see exactly where that money will go.

