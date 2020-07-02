OLEAN — The New Lake View Restaurant on West State Road in Allegany was ordered by the Cattaraugus County Board of Health on Wednesday to close for 15 days over repeat food-safety violations.
Board members voted 4-3 to suspend the Chinese restaurant’s operating permit after the most recent inspection by a health department inspector.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director, said staff was encouraged following a June 20 visit to the restaurant by a Cattaraugus Community Action restaurant consultant, who found the appearance of the kitchen “a great improvement.”
John Haley of Community Action also reviewed the importance of code red items with the owner, Watkins said.
The county inspector found three red violations and one blue violation, Watkins said. The red violations are the most critical.
The owner touched raw chicken, then rinsed his hands with water and wiped them on his pants, Watkins said. The inspector pointed out the violation and told him washing with soap and water is needed to avoid cross contamination with other foods. He immediately washed his hands with soap and water and used a paper towel to dry off, correcting the violation.
There was also a small bowl of cooked chicken sitting on a counter and out of safe temperature. The owner threw it out, correcting the violation.
The third critical violation was because a pan of egg rolls that had been left out. They were placed in a cooler to be brought to a safe temperature, also correcting the violation, Watkins said.
The blue violation involved chicken at 32 degrees which was thawing in water. This violation was also corrected.
Watkins noted the restaurant has been closely wretched by the Board of Health for more than a year. “We have seen improvement, but we continue to see violations.”
He noted the owner, Tang You Wen, has a right to a hearing before the suspension takes effect.
“It was a tough inspection,” said Dr. Joseph Bohan, Board of Health president, commented. “I’m not blaming the inspector.” The inspections are meant to be used “as a teaching tool, not a closing tool. We’ve had some good reports.
Supervising sanitarian Ray Jordan said the Health Department would reinspect the restaurant within 60 days.
Bohan said, “I would give them more time. He seems to be doing the right thing.”
Board member Sondra Fox, who has been critical in the past because of the restaurant’s violations, said, “It’s been almost two years. Not washing hands is very basic. He’s just not getting it. Is the food safe to eat there? I don’t think we should let the public go there. I won’t eat there.”
Another board member, Dr. Giles Hamlin, wondered if there wasn’t “some other way to get his attention instead of shutting him down.”
Fox proposed a 15-day closure of the restaurant, which was seconded by David Smith. Legislative representative Kelly Andreano and Kathryn Cooney Thrush voted with Fox and Smith for the 15-day suspension.
Bowen, Hamlin and Richard Haberer voted against the suspension. Theresa Raftis was absent.
“We’re charged with public safety,” said Andreano, who called the restaurant’s food safety issues “unsettling.”
Watkins noted the owner was entitled to a hearing before the suspension.
The board voted last year to suspend the restaurant’s permit, but the owner appealed the order and the board agreed that the owner had made progress in food safety and allowed the restaurant to remain open with more frequent inspections.